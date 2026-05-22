Nebraska Game and Parks 250-mile challenge offers prizes for getting outdoors

Nebraska Game and Parks is offering residents a chance to win prizes simply for getting outside and moving, as part of a challenge honoring America's 250th birthday.

The Outdoor Nebraska 250-Mile Challenge invites participants to log miles through activities like walking, running, kayaking, horseback riding and more using any fitness app. The goal is to reach 250 miles before the end of the year. Once completed, participants fill out a form on the Nebraska Game and Parks website to become eligible for prizes.

Mike Selman, a regular walker at Zorinsky Lake, said the challenge caught his attention.

"I think it's great, as long as you put in the time and effort," Selman said.

Selman said getting outdoors is already a big part of his routine.

"I absolutely love it, I love being outdoors, just the beauty, the nature, the trees, the water," Selman said.

He said one of his favorite aspects of the challenge is the opportunity to explore Nebraska's many outdoor spaces.

"Especially here, around Zorinsky, Standing Bear, Flanagan, you got great opportunities and great places to go," Selman said.

When asked if he planned to submit his miles, Selman did not hesitate.

"I'll definitely think about it, most definitely," Selman said.

Between Memorial Day and the end of the year, logging just over 1 mile a day would be enough to reach the 250-mile goal and qualify for prizes.

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