Nebraska medical cannabis regulations approved by with future challenges looming

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers approved regulations from the Medical Cannabis Commission Tuesday, but warned that outstanding challenges could bring setbacks in the future.

Dominic Gillen, an advocate for medical cannabis, said he views Hilgers' statement as a win, even if a small one. Gillen's son is nonverbal and suffers from seizures, which has prompted a years-long search for medication that best suits him.

"We get emotional but we're not as emotional necessarily about things as we were it's been such a rollercoaster for the 13 years we feel like we take 2 steps forward 1 step back," Gillen said.

Hilgers noted in his statement that the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision on the integrity of the election process could affect the authority on regulations. At issue are the signatures on the petition that brought medical cannabis to the ballot.

"If the Nebraska Supreme Court (or a district court on remand) concludes that the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Regulation Act did not receive enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, the Act would no longer be good law, and any medical cannabis regulations promulgated under the Act would lack the requisite statutory authority," Hilgers said in a statement.

Gillen said he is hopeful that decision will favor advocates like him who voted yes.

Wednesday, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen approved permanent regulations for medical marijuana, after the regulations were sent to him from Hilgers.

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