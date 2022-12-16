Nebraska State Patrol make another arrest in Laurel quadruple homicide case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol has made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that happened in Laurel on August 4.

On Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones.

She was arrested at her home without incident and was booked into the Antelope County Jail for first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Police say that the ongoing investigation included forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie Jones and Jason Jones. According to NSP, new information was discovered that Carrie Jones allegedly played a role prior to the murders.

