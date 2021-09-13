Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue announces run for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood made the announcement that she will be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.

“Friends, I’m a true Nebraskan. l was born in McCook and raised in Adams County. I raised my own family in Sarpy County. I love Nebraska, but I know we can do better,” Blood said. “Our collaborative efforts are much stronger than the voices of a few and we can build a better Nebraska. We do this by inspiring hope and working to transform our divisions.”

Blood’s office said her campaign will run on four pillars:

Prosperity for all Nebraskans

Maintaining public safety and improving public health

Investing in Nebraska’s infrastructure

Encouraging education

Blood was elected to serve the Bellevue City Council in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012.

In 2016, she was elected to the Nebraska Legislature to serve District 3 and re-elected in 2020.

3 News Now reporter Aaron Sanderford provided live Tweets at Blood's announcement and will have more on this story tonight at 6.

Blood after Q on wedge issues: We have too many issues that don't get addressed because we've made people scared of the boogeyman. If we don't change the narrative now, it's never going to change, and it's going to get worse. — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) September 13, 2021

