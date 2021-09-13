Watch
Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue announces run for governor

AP
Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue speaks during debate in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, on the last day of a legislative session marked by major disruptions from the coronavirus and political feuds that often turned personal.
Carol Blood
Posted at 10:45 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:30:48-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood made the announcement that she will be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.

“Friends, I’m a true Nebraskan. l was born in McCook and raised in Adams County. I raised my own family in Sarpy County. I love Nebraska, but I know we can do better,” Blood said. “Our collaborative efforts are much stronger than the voices of a few and we can build a better Nebraska. We do this by inspiring hope and working to transform our divisions.”

Blood’s office said her campaign will run on four pillars:

  • Prosperity for all Nebraskans
  • Maintaining public safety and improving public health
  • Investing in Nebraska’s infrastructure
  • Encouraging education

Blood was elected to serve the Bellevue City Council in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012.

In 2016, she was elected to the Nebraska Legislature to serve District 3 and re-elected in 2020.

