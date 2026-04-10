New inflation report shows rising costs, putting Omaha neighbors in a pinch

March 2026 inflation report released, finding goods are more expensive compared to a year ago

Gas prices in Nebraska also up – 50 cents per regular gallon of gas over the last month

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A new inflation report shows that things got more expensive in March 2026. The costs of gas, shelter and food went up, putting Omaha neighbors in a pinch.

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks followed Robert Petersen around at the Timberlake Outreach Center as he got food.

"It's hard to make ends meet and everything," Petersen said.

Steve Frazee, chief impact officer with Open Door Mission, tells me that the need has increased recently, nearing 200 households.

"As you'll be able to see from the photos, our shelves aren't overflowing. And so we have had a much bigger demand," Frazee said.

There is a bigger demand because, compared to last March, things cost more. The cost of goods is up 3.3% over the last year, according to the government’s inflation report that was released on Friday.

Cutamo is feeling that, as he told me through a translator, Enrique.

"He's saying that he's been very difficult right now, because of the immigration, and all the things going on right now, the prices," Cutamo said.

A gallon of regular gas in Nebraska is up 50 cents compared to a month ago, according to AAA.

Petersen, who is retired, said he may have to get a part-time job now, as prices continue to climb.

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