NHS 'Walk for the Animals' returns in-person after virtual event last year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a doggone good day for the Nebraska Humane Society Sunday, as it hosted its annual Walk for the Animals fundraiser.

This came after missing out on the in-person event a year ago.

“It’s been going on for decades. Last year we had it, but did it virtually. So, we didn’t have the big event on the meadow, but we did have it and people did raise money for us,” Nebraska Humane Society’s Pam Wiese said. “It’s so nice being back in person. Seeing all of the dogs and petting them all, and being outside — it’s just a wonderful day.”

“We come every year, I’ve been coming for about seven years now,” Attendee Vanessa Patino said. “Kiwi used to be my dog before this and he passed away, but he’s still here in memory with my socks. Bringing him still to the tradition.”

The fundraiser is the largest one that they have and there are plenty of things to do.

From the 5k in the morning, to playing games, and enjoying food and drinks.

That's just for the humans. There's a lot for the dogs, too.

“We have something for everyone, including the dogs,” Wiese said. “Obviously, dogs and walks are synonymous so having an event that you can actually take your dog on really brings everything full circle and makes it a great event for the Nebraska Humane Society.”

The meadow was also full of rescues giving people the chance to adopt a dog. NHS showed off its dogs as well by holding an adoption dog parade.

“We try to showcase dogs that need a home,” Wiese said. “It’s a nice way to kind of end the day. ‘Here’s some dogs that can go home,’ and then people can meet them and learn more about them.”

While it’s obvious that there's plenty of fun to be had, it’s all about giving back to the animals in need.

“We’re just doing it to help the animals. I volunteered some of my own money,” Attendee Melissa Shaaf said. “I got my friends, my sister, and my neighbors to come down to help them out so they can get good homes and be taken care of.”

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend, you can click here to learn more.

