NSP and Lincoln provide traffic and parking tips for Garth Brooks concert-goers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — As this weekend's Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium approaches, organizers want those attending to have a smooth experience. Due to other events happening and closures, alternate routes are being suggested. To help, the City of Lincoln and the Nebraska State Patrol provided guides to traffic, parking and more.

The City of Lincoln provided the following:

Priority routes:



Visitors to Lincoln are encouraged to arrive early and use the following routes to avoid closures and delays:



I-80/Highway 77 (from west) – Take exit 397, follow Hwy. 77 south, take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown

Highway 77 (from south) – Take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown

I-80/Cornhusker Hwy. (from east) – Take exit 409, follow Cornhusker Hwy. and turn south on State Fair Park Drive and continue west on Salt Creek Roadway

I-80/I-180 – Take exit 401a, merge onto I-180 south, then merge onto Ninth Street. Expect delays using this route.

Lincoln residents traveling downtown from the north should follow Antelope Valley Parkway to Salt Creek Roadway. Drivers from the south should follow Normal Boulevard/Capitol Parkway to “N” Street downtown.

City parking options:



Parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors may park at any meter all day for only $10 with the PassportParking app available at https://qrco.de/bcICCF. For more information about reserved parking and other downtown parking options, visit parkandgo.org. Park and Go facilities are credit card only for event parking:



Red 1 Garage, 555 "R" Street – $20

Green 2 Garage, 530 "P" Street – $20

Blue 3 Garage, 535 "P" Street – $20

Lumberworks Garage, 700 “N" Street – $20

Haymarket Garage, 848 “Q” Street – $20 Market Place Garage, 925 “Q” Street – $20

Que Place Garage, 1111 “Q” Street – $20

Larson Garage, 1317 “Q” Street – $20

University Square Garage, 101 N. 14th St. – $20

Depot South Lot, Seventh and “O” streets – $20

North Bottoms Lot, 1310 Charleston Street – $20

Center Park Garage, 1120 “N” Street – $12

StarTran shuttle service:



Concertgoers can park at six convenient locations around Lincoln for transportation to and from the concert. The cost of this service is $5 each way or $10 roundtrip, per person. To buy advance tickets on your mobile phone, text “TOKEN” to 41411 to receive the download link. Present your ticket on your phone when boarding the bus to and from the concert (you must be able to access the internet when boarding). Masks are required and shuttles are cash only. No bills larger than $20 will be accepted at the lots and exact change is preferred. Shuttles will drop off and pickup on “R” Street between 12th and 14th streets. Continuous shuttle service is available from 5 to 6:15 p.m. from these locations:



Municipal Service Center, 949 W. Bond St. (take I-80 exit 399, follow Northwest 12th Street north and turn right on West Bond Street)

North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. (take I-80 exit 403, follow North 27th Street south and turn left onto Folkways Boulevard)

Gateway Mall, 61st and “O” streets, former Sears lot on the southeast side

Southeast Community College, 8800 “O” St., bus stop in the main lot

Holmes Lake, 70th and Normal streets, lot 5, west end of the park on Holmes North Shore Road

Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St.

Other downtown street closures:



14th Street between “O” and “P” streets – Zoofest, Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13

“N” Street between 14th and 16th streets and Centennial Mall South between “M” and “O” streets – Lincoln on the Streets, Friday, August 13

Seventh and Eighth streets, Canopy Street between “P” and “Q” streets, “P” Street between Seventh and Eighth streets and “Q” Street between Seventh and Canopy streets – Haymarket Farmers Market, Saturday, August 14

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicles. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the stadium before or after the concert. 17th Street from "R" to “X” streets on the UNL City Campus

The Nebraska State Patrol provided the following:

Yesterday, the Nebraska Athletics Department provided a guide for attendees of what to expect in regards to parking, tickets and more.

If you haven’t purchased tickets to see Garth Brooks this weekend, there’s still time.

