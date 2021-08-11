What you need to know before you go to see Garth Brooks in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t purchased tickets to see Garth Brooks this weekend, there’s still time. Ahead of the show, organizers provided a guide for attendees of what to expect in regards to parking, tickets and more.

The Nebraska Athletics Department provided the following:

Fan Information for Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Memorial Stadium



Nebraska Athletics is making final preparations for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The following information is intended to assist those attending the concert in having a safe, fun, and enjoyable day in Lincoln.



Health and Safety Precautions



Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have partnered with the Lincoln, Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athletic Department has continued to be in regular communication with the LLCHD in preparation for the Garth Brooks concert and the upcoming athletic seasons.



The Athletic Department has leaned on the LLCHD, University leaders and the Big Ten Conference office for guidance, and health and safety protocols while hosting events during the pandemic. Like many organizations in Lincoln and across the state, Nebraska Athletics has remained fluid and adjusted when necessary to promote the health and safety of our staff, student-athletes and the many fans who visit our facilities and attend our home events.



The Athletic Department does continue to work with our partners to advise individuals on best practices and safety precautions to combat COVID-19 and emerging variants. These practices are consistent with current directives from University leadership and LLCHD health professionals.



Below is information to help guide fans to a safe and healthy experience during the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert.



All individuals are encouraged to seek out the guidance of their health professionals regarding the benefits of vaccination.

In accordance with the recommendations of the LLCHD, Nebraska Athletics strongly encourages those attending and working Saturday night’s concert to wear an appropriate facial covering (covering the nose and mouth) while on campus and inside Memorial Stadium.

Concession workers will be required to wear a facial covering when actively selling food and beverage products.

Continue to practice healthy habits: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available Stay home when you are sick Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash



Nebraska Athletics will have limited hand sanitation stations within the venue and recommend fans bring their own hand sanitation mini bottles to use as appropriate throughout the event. High touch areas will be cleaned frequently, and event workers will promote necessary health and safety guidance.



Mobile Ticketing



Fans should review the following tips regarding their mobile tickets to ensure the most efficient entry process.



With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket



In the Ticketmaster app, sign into your account and select your event Holding tickets for others? Select the “Transfer” button and send tickets directly to them so you can meet at your seats. Add your ticket to your phone’s digital wallet, then just tap and go to get in at the gate.Tap and go is now available with Apple Wallet and coming soon to Google Pay.

Event day ticket tips:



View your tickets in advance and they’re always ready in the App, even if WiFi is slow or unavailable.

Now’s the time to transfer any tickets you’re holding for friends and family. This will help everyone to easily scan in at the entry gate, explore the venue, and quickly get to their seats.

Your phone is your ticket. Make sure you have a full battery charge before you head out for the night. As a reminder, screenshots and print outs will not be accepted.

Don’t have a smartphone or running into a ticket issue? We’re happy to help! Visit the box office for assistance on the day of the event, and be prepared to show your ID.



To learn more about SafeTix™ visit, please visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/safetix



City Traffic and Transportation



Fans attending Saturday night’s concert are encouraged to visit the City of Lincoln’s website at lincoln.ne.gov (search Garth Brooks) for information on best routes to Memorial Stadium, road closures and areas to avoid. The City will also be holding a news conference Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. to provide more details.



Parking



University parking lots will open at 11 a.m. Options are available for both pre-paid parking and cashiered lots. For more information on parking availability and parking maps, visit Huskers.com/gameday, click on the Garth Brooks tab and then parking information will be available in a drop down menu.



Stadium Entry



Memorial Stadium Gates will open at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to enter the Stadium early to ensure they are seated for the start of the concert at approximately 7 p.m.



Fans should enter the gate indicated on their ticket. Scanners are set up to allow patrons to only enter certain gates that match their seating location. Those seated in the South Stadium (Sections 12-20) can ONLY enter gates 1, 2, or 24. Those seated on field level (Sections A-U) may ONLY enter gates 3, 15 or 24. Entering the gate printed on your ticket will assist in making the entry process more efficient.



Construction Affecting Paths to Stadium Gates



Due to ongoing construction on the facility project northeast of Memorial Stadium, fans will not be able to access the outside portion of the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. The stadium will be accessible from the outside via a horseshoe from Gate 15 around to Gate 18, however fans will not be able to walk directly around the outside of the Stadium on the Northeast corner. Please plan your route to the Stadium and your gate based on this information. Signage will be visible and conveniently located outside the stadium in high traffic areas.



Clear Bag Policy



Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. For specific details on the Clear Bag Policy, visit Huskers.com/bagpolicy. Fans are encouraged to travel light to make the entry process efficient.



Seating Areas



Field level will be restricted to field level patrons only, those seated on field level should remain on field level. Likewise, premium ticket holders (club or suite) will be restricted only to Suite and Club levels.



Concessions, Food and Drink



Food and beverage offerings will be accessible at all levels in Memorial Stadium. This includes beer sales available at many locations in Memorial Stadium.



Nebraska Athletics asks all patrons to drink responsibly and to ensure you are getting proper hydration, with temperatures at a peak when gates open in the late afternoon.



Cash



Fans will be able to efficiently purchase concessions using cash from mobile vendors throughout the Stadium.



Tour Merchandise



Tour merchandise will be available for sale at all levels in Memorial Stadium.



Huskers.com/Gameday



Fans can visit Huskers.com/gameday for a convenient event day guide. This site will include all pertinent fan information and updates on Memorial Stadium, ticketing, parking, policies, and procedures.



