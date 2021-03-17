Menu

Officer shot at Westroads Mall now recovering at home

Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, injured on the job in March 2021.
Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 09:12:12-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Officer Wittstruck was shot in the face and head while responding to a shoplifting call at Westroads Mall on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week at a court appearance for the accused shooter, prosecutors said Officer Wittstruck could face long-term damage and may need additional surgery.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the suspect after a high speed chase that ended in Lancaster County.

A judge set bond for Kenya Jenkins, 21, at $10 million. He's charged with first-degree assault on an officer.

