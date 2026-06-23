Oklahoma and North Carolina fans brace for winner-take-all College World Series Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series has come down to a winner-take-all Game 3 between the Oklahoma Sooners and North Carolina Tar Heels, and fans on both sides say the stakes couldn't feel higher.

The crowd that packed the venue at the start of the tournament has thinned, but the tension among those who remain is palpable as the two programs prepare to play for a national championship.

Max Williams, KMTV

For some lifelong Sooner fans, a victory would carry extra meaning — arriving on a somewhat extended Father's Day weekend.

Jeff Byrum, an Oklahoma fan, said:

"It would be super super cool I know the last time we won it was 1994 so 32 years I mean I was telling them I think it would be pretty cool it could be another 30 years before their back"

North Carolina fans say a championship tonight would rank among the greatest accomplishments they've witnessed from the program.

Ed Wills, a North Carolina fan, said:

"This baseball team is terrific they've had a really nice run the last 3 years been really good all three years and this team has kinda put it together to get to this point obviously in baseball it takes a little luck, we've had a little bit of that we're probably going to need a little bit more"

Willis said a win Monday night would be right up there with the North Carolina men's basketball program that won the national championship.

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