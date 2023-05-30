Omaha actor John Beasley, known for work in Hollywood and at home, died on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Well-known Omaha actor, John Beasley, 79, died on Tuesday. Mike Beasley announced the news on Facebook.

Community leader Preston Love told 3 News Now that John was his friend since high school. He was always someone they looked up to, said Love, who describes Beasley as "solid as a rock," saying he will be missed by all.

Beasley is best known for his appearances in Hollywood films such as "Rudy," "The Mighty Ducks," and the remake of "Walking Tall."

He continued to be active in Omaha even as his success in the film and television industry grew. Last summer,a street was named in his honor and Beasley appeared in a production of "The Tempest" directed by his son, Tyrone.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.