Omaha City Council plans to vote on the removal of Vinny Palermo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council will vote on a resolution to remove Vinny Palermo from his office on August 1.

This was announced by Council President Pete Festersen and Council Vice President Aimee Melton on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the basis for forfeiting his office is due to Vinny Palermo missing three consecutive months of council meetings without being excused.

"The City Council is taking action, at its earliest opportunity, to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from the City Council for violating Section 2.05 of the City Charter. Following the vote to remove him, we will communicate a thorough and transparent process by which we will fill the vacancy as soon as possible so that District 4 has representation and City Council can once again operate at full strength," stated Festersen and Melton in a press release.

On April 21, Vinny Palermo and three other men were indicted in federal court on multiple counts relating to alleged fraudulent activity.

