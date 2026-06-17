Omaha city council to vote on equal minimum wage for teen workers

The Omaha City Council will vote July 14 on a measure to give teen workers the same minimum wage as adult workers.



The push for equal teen pay comes after the Nebraska state legislature rolled back a minimum wage increase that voters approved in 2022.



Supporters, including teen workers and community advocates, showed up to make their case before the council. Opposition includes the Chamber of Commerce and business community voices who argue equal pay could drive up costs and hurt employment.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha City Council Member Danny Begley introduced a measure that would give teenage workers the same minimum wage as other workers. A vote is scheduled for July 14.

The Omaha City Council is set to vote July 14 on a measure that would require teen workers to be paid the same minimum wage as adult workers.

Council Member Danny Begley introduced the measure, saying it is about fairness amid rising costs for everyday goods and services.

"There is an affordability crisis, and more than ever, you look at the price of a gallon of gas, a loaf of bread, your rent, your car insurance, anything you pay for, you're paying more," Begley said.

The proposal comes after the Nebraska Legislature lowered the teen minimum wage, rolling back a minimum wage increase voters approved in 2022.

Teenagers appeared before the council to argue they deserve equal pay. Joseph Prim shared his personal experience with age-based costs.

"When I got my driver's license, my grandfather gave me a car, but made it clear that the insurance and registration of the car was going to be my responsibility. When it comes to registering my car, they don't ask your age. They charge the same amount regardless, but that's not true of the insurance. My insurance is significantly higher based solely upon my age," Prim said.

Owen Fuesel, co-founder of New Voices, said many teens now help their parents pay household bills and that equal work should mean equal pay.

"They should be paid the same. I don't think that there's any specific, um, valid reason that people who are doing the same work should be paid a lower wage," Fuesel said.

The measure faces significant opposition, including from the Chamber of Commerce. Opponent Andrew Sullivan argued that younger workers should earn less because they lack experience, pointing to what he described as consequences from a previous minimum wage increase.

"When Nebraska raised its minimum wage to $9, suddenly, a bunch of grocery stores closed. Not immediately, not right away. They waited till they figured out, well, how do I deal with these extra costs? And then they started consolidating," Sullivan said.

Other opponents argued a higher teen wage would drive up costs across the board. Supporters pushed back on that argument, noting consumers are already facing soaring prices.

"If you think a teenager is good enough to work at your business and good enough to get the job done, then they're good enough to make the same wage as anyone," one supporter said.

The full Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on the measure July 14.

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