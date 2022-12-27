Omaha community steps forward at Legacy Crossing move out with helping hands, burrito bowls

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the biting cold, people who used to live at Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha are hard at work moving out.

It was a week ago Monday the apartments were condemned. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said severe and widespread problems forced the city to deem the apartments as an unfit place to live.

Residents, if they needed it, were put up in a hotel while they search quickly for a new place to live.

Jared Ajongwen said he was lucky to find a new home quickly. Today, they're making the move. He said the volunteers at the clubhouse have been "amazing."

A new helping hand there Monday was Javier Trujillo of Omaha Mexican Restaurant Javi's Tacos.

On the day after Christmas, he came bearing gifts of free burrito bowls for volunteers and former residents.

"Omaha's been great to us," Trujillo said. They opened in August 2020.

"I feel like wherever we could help, is a way to say thank you ... For us to be able to give them a hand, I feel is the right thing to do," he said.

It fits the slogan of Javi's Tacos: "All you need is love and tacos."

Walking around the apartment complex, 3 News Now was just as likely to run into a volunteer as a former resident.

"We all have to stick together and help each other out, that's primarily what everything's about," said Terry Mclemore, volunteering through Zion Baptist Church and the New Era Baptist State Convention of Nebraska.

He can't do the heavy lifting because of a knee surgery he's recovering from. But he can drive the moving truck, so that's how he's helping.

"We gotta just chip in and help each other," he said. "That's all we can do."

