Omaha council votes to keep $15 minimum wage for all workers, including teens

The Omaha City Council voted to keep the $15 minimum wage for all workers, including teenagers, honoring a measure 70.2% of Omaha voters

A lawsuit by Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers against the City of Lincoln over a similar minimum wage issue looms as a potential legal challenge for Omaha.

Not all council members were on board. Some pushed to delay the effective date to allow more preparation time, while others argued wage and labor issues should be handled at the state level, not locally.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha City Council voted to keep the minimum wage at $15 for all workers, including teenagers, upholding a measure more than 70% of Omaha voters supported in 2022.

Councilman Danny Begley, who introduced the ordinance, said the vote reflects what voters wanted.

"In this day and age, a lot of people feel disenfranchised with their votes. I want to stand up and fight for the 70.2% of people in Omaha that said they wanted this," Begley said.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton opposed the measure, arguing the issue extends beyond minimum wage.

"When it comes to labor and employment and wages, that's a matter of statewide concern. So whether you support minimum wage, or don't support minimum wage, we need to take that up with the legislature," Melton said.

Councilwoman LaVonya Goodwin introduced an amendment that would have delayed the effective date from Oct. 1, 2026, to June 2027. She said the additional time would allow the city's Human Rights and Relations Department to better communicate the changes and prepare for a possible city ordinance addressing the issue.

"I do think wage equality is important. It is an important factor here. So you've got a lot of factors that we need to consider as we look at this law," Goodwin said.

Those factors include a lawsuit filed by Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers against the City of Lincoln over a similar minimum wage issue.

"I think there's prudence in seeing how this lawsuit with Lincoln plays out, so that the city of Omaha can implement the most effective policy," Goodwin said.

Begley said working-class families would be hurt by pay cuts, which is why he is standing by what Omaha voters said they wanted.

"If that means we have to get sued and go to court, I fully understand that, and it's a fight that I want to have, and I hope my colleagues on the council support that as well," Begley said.

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