Omaha Home for Boys set for 100-year anniversary celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since it was founded in 1920 the Omaha Home for Boys has been shaping children and young adults and setting them up for individual success.

OHB will celebrate more than 100 years of making an impact on the community on March 8th with a luncheon at CHI Health Center, where former NFL lineman Michael Oher will be the keynote speaker.

The century-old organization had to previously postpone the celebration twice because of the pandemic.

You can learn more information about the event and buy a ticket, become a sponsor, or donate by clicking here.