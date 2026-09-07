Omaha labor union members call for more exposure, education, outreach on unions at annual Labor Day parade

OMAHA, NE. — Steamfitters, iron workers, sprinkler fitters and other trade union members are calling for more exposure and education opportunities for labor unions across Omaha at the city's annual Labor Day parade.

Union members said growing interest in the trades is encouraging, but more needs to be done to reach young people and future recruits.

Kelsey Imhof, a Local 464 Steamfitter member, said visibility is the most pressing need.

"Exposure and getting a bigger word of mouth is a big thing for me," Imhof said. "Some people don't know the benefits that the union has. It just needs exposure."

Kevin Newburn, an Iron Workers 21 Local member, said elected officials should play a role in that outreach.

"If there is anything that the leaders of our state or any type of government position can do for us is to let us go to the schools and promote our trades," Newburn said.

Nebraska AFL-CIO President, Secretary and Treasurer Mike Gage said union members need more allies in government.

"We need more elected officials that represent working people and not corporations," Gage said.

Newburn said the surge in young interest in the trades is a promising sign.

"It's phenomenal to see the amount of young, energetic people (who) want to become a part of and do what we do, because it's not exactly an easy trade. It's really hard work," Newburn said.

Tony Zakaras, a Sprinkler Fitters Local 669 member, said education is the key to building on that momentum.

"What we need to do is educate," Zakaras said. "A lot of people don't understand unions or have never heard of unions."

Quinn deNourie, also a Local 464 Steamfitter member, said the union has made steady progress in growing its membership.

"They have done a great job in making our classes grow every year, deNourie said. "Just keep getting good individuals who have a good work ethic and attitude, and I think we'll be good to go."