Omaha man connected to both Frontier Justice burglaries arrested this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man has been implicated in both burglaries of a city gun shop this summer.

Terry Barfield, 18, is charged in connection with two separate cases in Douglas County. In both cases, he is charged with possession of a stolen firearm. In one case he’s charged with burglary.

Frontier Justice has been burglarized twice over the last several months. Once in June and another time in August. OPD released video in both instances where suspects can be seen breaking glass cases and grabbing firearms. Barfield's burglary charge is connected to the second incident in August.

In both incidents, multiple people could be seen participating in the burglary.

Court records indicate Barfield was arrested in early August after Omaha Police connected him to a gun police found while chasing Barfield. The 9mm Glock handgun found was one of the guns stolen during a burglary at Frontier Justice in June.

Karnell Bass, 20, was arrested along with Barfield and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and felony theft. A firearm stolen from Frontier Justice was connected to Bass, according to the arrest affidavit.

Barfield bailed out but then was picked up by Omaha Police this week. The court complaint says that, allegedly, Barfield forcibly broke into Frontier Justice in August and was in possession of a stolen firearm.

We’re likely to learn more about the second arrest Friday, as Barfield is set to make his initial appearance in court at 9 a.m.

