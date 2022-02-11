Omaha Mayor Stothert, OPD, dropped from mask mandate lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, the District Court of Douglas County released a filing that drops Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the Omaha Police Department and Chief Todd Schmaderer as co-defendants in the lawsuit of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services versus Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse.

The City of Omaha remains a defendant on the case. City Councilmembers Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe are listed as plaintiff intervenors on a previous court document.

On Wednesday, the court released the filing for the one-day civil trial, which is scheduled for June 16. It will be a non-jury/ bench trial, presided over by Judge Shelly Stratman.

Huse is listed as the defendant "in her official capacity as Health Director of the Douglas County Board of Health and in her official capacity as the purported 'Health Director' of the City of Omaha."

Earlier in the week, the case was also dropped against 13 of 15 other defendants, which included the Douglas County Health Department and board of health members, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Thomas Wheeler.

The case stems from Huse's decision to enact a mask mandate in Douglas County in response to a COVID-19 surge. The mask mandate was extended on Wednesday but will be reviewed again soon as the region experiences declines in case counts and hospitalizations.

