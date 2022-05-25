OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Department Captain Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez is fighting her proposed termination from the force. She has filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha, Mayor Stothert, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the human relations director.

In the paperwork, she argues that she can't effectively defend herself against the firing because certain files referenced by the city are part of her federal lawsuit against the police department.

The federal judge, in that case, has barred both sides from releasing any information in those files until a hearing in September.

A district court judge will hear this case in early June.

