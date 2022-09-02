Omaha Police Department releases body-cam photos, details of officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department released more details and photos from Wednesday afternoon's officer-involved shooting, when an Omaha man was shot and killed at his residence.

The details come from The Omaha Police Department Officer Involved Investigations Team in conjunction with the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office late Friday afternoon.

Omaha police officers were called to an apartment complex near 100th and R Streets in Omaha because a Douglas County process server called for assistance while serving an immediate removal and protection order to Jacob M. Jamrozy, 39. Officers Jennifer Turner and Jason Martinez responded to the call.

Reporter Alex Whitney was told that these types of papers are often served in suspected domestic violence situations, though details of this situation haven't been confirmed.

When officers arrived on the scene, the police-provided narrative says, they were met at the door of an apartment by Jamrozy, who was holding a shotgun. They say Turner commanded him to lower his firearm three times. Instead, say investigators, he raised it toward her. Turner fired her weapon and struck him.

“Officer Jennifer Turner took the necessary action when her life was placed in jeopardy. Her lethal force was in accordance with our department’s policy and procedure,” said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who was also at the scene on Wednesday.

According to OPD, the investigators conducted interviews with the involved officers and witnesses, and completed an "extensive" review of the Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage of the incident. There will be a grand jury inquiry in compliance with state law.

These are their findings as they appear in the OPD news release:

"Omaha Police Uniform Patrol Bureau Officers Jason Martinez and Officer Jennifer Turner arrived on scene at 2:58 p.m. outside of 10037 R Street, and met with a Douglas County Process Server who called for assistance in serving an immediate removal and protection order for resident Jacob M. Jamrozy. The officers received an initial briefing from the process server and approached the apartment building at 10037 R Street. The officers entered the building with Officer Turner approaching the door to Apartment #1 with the process server directly behind her in close proximity.

At 2:59:28 p.m., Officer Turner knocked on the apartment door with seven knocks.

At 3:00:00 p.m., the apartment door was opened by Mr. Jamrozy, who was holding a Remington 11-87, 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun loaded with four shotgun shells in the magazine, and one shell in the chamber. Officer Turner immediately drew her service firearm while yelling 'Drop the gun!' three times.

At 3:00:02 p.m. (two seconds later) as the verbal commands were being issued, Mr. Jamrozy leveled the shotgun directly at Officer Turner, at which time she fired one round from her service firearm, striking Mr. Jamrozy in the chest.

Both officers took up positions of cover outside the apartment door as the process server exited the building. Both officers then entered Apartment #1 and found Mr. Jamrozy down in the kitchen directly inside the front door. Officer Turner requested medical assistance via her portable radio as Officer Martinez cleared the apartment. Officer Turner then checked Mr. Jamrozy for a pulse, finding none. Omaha Fire Department medics arrived on scene and declared Mr. Jamrozy deceased.

The statements made by the involved officers during their interviews were consistent with the physical evidence at the scene and the BWC footage."

The statement from OPD continued:

"Pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statute 29-1401, this case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is completed. The law requires a grand jury be summoned when a death occurs while being apprehended or in custody by law enforcement.

The Omaha Police Department will adhere to the grand jury process outlined in Nebraska Revised Statute 29-1407.01 with regard to the release of any evidentiary exhibits to include Body Worn Camera footage and transcripts from a returned 'no true bill' grand jury proceeding. Per the state statute found in subsection (C), a copy of the exhibits and transcript "shall be available for public review upon written request to the clerk of the district court."

The five photos released are below

