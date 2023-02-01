Omaha Police encounter armed suspects twice in less than 14 hours. How often do officers fire their guns?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In just over 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, Omaha Police twice shot at armed suspects.

First, on Monday night, two officers were shot while in an altercation with a burglary suspect, who was shot and killed. Early Tuesday afternoon, police shot and killed a gunman firing an AR-15 at the Target near 178th and Center Streets.

But in Omaha, officer-involved shootings are not common. Especially shootings that result in officer injuries or take down someone who could have been a mass shooter.

In the most recent year a report has been released, 2021, there were four incidents of officers shooting at people, which included nine total officers. There were two such incidents in 2020 and one in 2019. The 2019 incident happened late in the evening of Dec. 31.

One officer had a gunshot wound in 2021. Nine received cuts and bruises.

Officers shot at Dino's Storage

One man is dead and two officers were shot and injured in an exchange of gunfire Monday night at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center Streets.

A burglary suspect, Steven Docken, 38, was shot and killed. Property management at Dino's told police someone was breaking into a unit with a gun safe and ammunition.

Officers found Docken inside an open storage unit, police say.

Per police: "When Mr. Docken saw the officers he ran down a hallway. Officers chased Mr. Docken giving multiple loud verbal commands to stop running. The officers caught up to Mr. Docken and got into a physical altercation."

In the exchange of gunfire, Omaha Police Officers Nicholas Lanning and Joshua Moore were struck in their "lower extremities."

A department spokesperson said Tuesday that Moore was being held for observation in a hospital, and Lanning was released. Both officers are on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Police say Docken was shot multiple times and died at the scene but other officers and Omaha Fire attempted to save his life. A firearm was found near him, say police.

Do police release body camera video?

Both officers captured the incident on their body-worn cameras, according to police. It is being reviewed and the Nebraska State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.

The Omaha Police Department does not often release video from body-worn cameras. It happened five months after Kenneth Jones was shot and killed by police in November 2020, after a Grand Jury cleared involved officers.

Last year, when police shot and killed Jacob Jamrozy, they released photos, not video, of Jamrozy answering the door for officers with a shotgun two days after the incident. Police were trying to deliver legal documents.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.