Omaha police investigating 4 shootings over the weekend; here's a timeline

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are looking for suspects in four separate weekend shootings that sent at least seven people to area hospitals.

All seven people are expected to survive.

Saturday:

Old Market

A shooting outside Gate 10 Sports Bar and Grill left three people injured around 1 a.m. Police found two victims on the scene and another showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

OPD arrested 26-year-old Rashaud Johnson charging him with felony assault.

12th and Castelar

Police searched the area of 12th and Castelar Street for evidence after a shooting victim left the scene and showed up at the hospital at 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Sunday:

Emergency room walk-ins

Two shootings happened within minutes of each other Sunday morning.

Two people showed up at the CHI Creighton University Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

24th and Wirt / 24th and Lake

A witness told police a man wearing pajama pants opened fire near 24th and Wirt Streets. They said that he then ran from the scene before leaving in a white vehicle.

Moments before that shooting police say they found a man with a gunshot wound near 24th and Lake street.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.