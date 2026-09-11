Omaha Public Schools proposes tax levy increase to address $50.6 million state aid shortfall

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha Public Schools has presented its 2026-2027 budget, proposing an 8.2-cent property tax levy increase to address a $50.6 million state aid shortfall.

The district's financial troubles stem from two separate funding problems.

In November, OPS learned the Nebraska Department of Education had incorrectly calculated how much state money the district was supposed to receive.

Once the state corrected the error, OPS was left with a $30 million shortfall compared to the previous year, according to OPS CFO Shane Rhian.

On top of that, the district is receiving approximately $20 million less in state funding this year.

"In total, our school district will receive 50.6 million dollars less in state aid for the upcoming year," Rhian said.

To close the gap, OPS is proposing the 8.2-cent tax levy increase to help offset the lost state funding.

The district will also draw nearly $27 million from its financial reserve.

Not everyone is on board with the plan. Some residents are concerned about the impact higher property taxes could have on homeowners.

"Owning a three-hundred-thousand dollar house, I will pay over thirty-six-hundred dollars in property tax," Doug Kagan of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom said.

The OPS board is scheduled to vote on the budget on September 21.