Omaha St. Patrick's Day parade brings celebration and streetcar construction concerns downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha St. Patrick's Day parade drew crowds to downtown with the usual excitement, but just a few blocks away, streetcar construction is stirring concern among some businesses and residents.

Clark Ross, chair of the Omaha Streetcar Impact Alliance, was along the parade route not to celebrate, but to raise the visibility of those affected by the ongoing construction.

"And we thought this would be a good time as people are visiting downtown. They may not get to see it on their day-to-day basis. We have a meeting with the mayor on Wednesday to hopefully formalize some action from the city," Ross said.

Along with kids, dogs, and community organizations, first responders and veterans played a big role in the parade. Council Bluffs Police Officer Troy McIntosh said the uplifting even was welcome.

"It brings out the good in people and we don't see that too often," he said.

Air Force veteran Mike Mauer participated with the Legion Riders.

"You know, the whole area, because of the base for one, the support of the troops is awesome here," he said.

Father Tom Fangman served as grand marshal and the parade's official starter was Dan Goaley, board president of ALS in the Heartland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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