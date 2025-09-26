Omaha's Civic Square project enters construction phase to create student hub

Civic Square, the redevelopment of the former Civic Auditorium site in Omaha, says it has officially moved into its next phase of construction. The project, nicknamed "The Nest," is designed to serve as a hub for student life near Creighton University's campus.

The development aims to connect students and faculty to Omaha's central business district while helping the city enhance its urban core and retain collegiate talent. White Lotus Group says it has communicated with Creighton University over the past year about how to better integrate the campus with the city's downtown area.

"Our team has been working step by step with our partners to navigate the approvals process and the unique conditions of the site," said Arun Agarwal, CEO of White Lotus Group in a prepared statement.

The project addresses what developers call the "brain gain" opportunity in Omaha by creating a collegiate district similar to Aggieville near Kansas State or Wrigleyville in Chicago. White Lotus say The Nest will provide students with convenient access to shopping, healthcare, recreation and community engagement opportunities. Early plans included space for a grocery store but this most recent announcement did not include a specific update on the possibility of a supermarket, something downtown residents have longed for.

The developer says it has necessary permits for roadwork in place and crews on site. Initial site preparation began in April, and workers are now actively installing utilities, roadwork and infrastructure for future buildings.

"Completing rough grading this spring was an essential milestone, and with new construction work underway, we are preparing for vertical construction and meaningful progress toward a development that will strengthen downtown Omaha for years to come," Agarwal said.

