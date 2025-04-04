'Want folks to be patient': Movement at Civic Square site, no completion date set

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The big machinery is here at the old Civic Auditorium site at 17th and Chicago, but we're still waiting on many of the details of this new, development on this 9-acre piece of land that's sat empty since 2016. Reporter Molly Hudson met with the developer to get answers.



In 2023, we heard updated plans from the White Lotus Group, which has had the property for over a year.

CEO Arun Agarwal says they're still drawing up plans for what he expects to be a $250 to $300 million project.

The project is TIF eligible but hasn't been assigned TIF yet.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In 2016, the Civic Auditorium was demolished.

In 2021, Mayor Jean Stothert announced a housing project on site.

"I really want folks to be patient," said Arun Agarwal, CEO of the White Lotus Group.

"We don't want to be making generational decisions in finite times, you want us to think about these, we want the input from others,” Agarwal said.

I spotted this activity at the site late last month, but have learned that construction deadlines haven't been set yet.

“The civil infrastructure should take the next couple of quarters, and we are hoping that in that time we will start providing more regular announcements," Agarwal said.

Molly: "Is there an ultimate goal for completion in the long term, is there a date you could put on that at this point?"

Arun: "I hesitate to ever put dates for the reason I brought in the beginning,” Agarwal said. "I want us to be held accountable, so I don't want to steer away from that, but I do want us to be intentional about what we do."

These are the latest renderings, Agarwal says he plans to include condos and apartment, offices, shops, a gym and yes, he's saving a place for a grocery store, something downtown residents have wanted for years.

"We think that this site is an integral part of the pitch that one might make to a prospective migrant into our city or a potential Creighton graduate staying in our city," Agarwal said.

If you have questions about development happening downtown, email Molly at molly.hudson@3newsnow.com