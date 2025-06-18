Civic Square: Omaha City Council approves next steps in development process

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, we saw an official groundbreaking at Crossroads, but another spot neighbors have been watching closely is the old Civic Auditorium site, which could see some movement in the months ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday, the City Council approved the agreement that lays out what the boundaries of the area would look like.

From this step, the developer, the White Lotus Group, says it plans to start civil infrastructure with completion of that process in late spring or early summer of next year.

Once that happens, they plan to go vertical.

"I think our timeline is frankly it's in line with the process," said Arun Agarwal, CEO of the White Lotus Group. "I want us to make good decisions because these are generational decisions that we are making, and I want us to be able to have the time to make good decisions."

A question brought up over the years and again at City Council Tuesday by several members: Will a grocery store be a part of this development? Developers say they do envision it as part of their plan.