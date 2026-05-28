Omaha's mayoral pardon clinic helps residents with past convictions move forward

Omaha's mayoral pardon clinic assists residents with low-level misdemeanor convictions such as theft, prostitution and trespassing that stem from city ordinance violations.



Past convictions, even minor ones, can limit access to better-paying jobs and opportunities.



Mayoral pardons do not apply to felony convictions, leaving some residents to seek other avenues.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, mistakes from the past have kept some Omaha residents from accessing new opportunities. Now, advocates are teaching them how a mayoral pardon can help them move forward.

Schmeeka Simpson is a mother, Creighton University graduate and community service worker who works multiple jobs.

"If doors are closed, you have to work harder to find the ones that are open," Simpson said.

Simpson says having a misdemeanor has continued to limit her opportunities.

"I got caught with petty theft 20 years ago, you know, and those kind of things can hold you back. It makes people look at you like you're a bad person," Simpson said.

Simpson attended a Mayoral First Pardon clinic, where residents can seek relief from low-level convictions.

According to the Nebraska Supreme Court website, a mayor is only able to pardon convictions involving violations of city ordinance. Those violations are low-grade misdemeanors like theft, prostitution and trespassing.

Jamel Conner, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, says these pardons help boost the economy by opening the door to better-paying jobs.

"People with jobs have higher self esteem because of our culture. And so we see that as a sign of doing well. So I think that it helps people be ingrained in their community. It helps them feel a sense of belonging," Conner said.

Not everyone qualifies for the pardon. Rochelle Starks-Legon has a felony and says she served 6 months in prison 24 years ago. She says not being able to get a high-paying job was the reason she went to college to earn a degree in culinary arts.

"They can stop some stuff. They can't stop everything. I wanted my kids to look at me. They saw me going to jail, so I wanted them to see me walk across the stage," Starks-Legon said.

Although she does not qualify for a pardon, Starks-Legon says the information she learned at the clinic has set her on the right path.

For both women, the goal is the same — finding better opportunities for their families.

"Maybe this will allow me an opportunity to get a better job that I can support my family with," Simpson said.

The mayor's office says it usually takes about one month to complete the pardon process before applicants receive the next steps.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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