Papillion man sentenced to 3 years for animal cruelty and neglect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska Humane Society said that Edward Luben of Papillion was sentenced on Tuesday for charges stemming from an incident in December 2021 in which 665 animals were removed from the home. Seventy of them were found dead.

Luben pleaded no contest to three counts of cruel neglect of animals in his care on October 11.

Luben was sentenced to three consecutive 12-month terms relating to felony animal cruelty and neglect, followed by 9 months of supervised probation and a 15-year prohibition of owning, harboring, or residing with any animal.

