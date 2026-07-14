Petitioners for new political parties in Nebraska face July 15 deadline to qualify for November ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three new political parties are circulating petitions across Nebraska in a bid to gain ballot access ahead of a looming deadline.

To qualify for November's election, each party needs at least 1% of votes cast in the last gubernatorial general election — equating to a little more than 6,700 signatures.

Nebraska currently recognizes four political parties: the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, the Libertarian Party, and the Legal Marijuana NOW Party.

America First Party

The America First Party filed its petition on July 1. The party describes itself as "the voice of Nebraskans who are done waiting. A conservative movement fighting for freedom, families, and a government that serves the people, not the political class."

Despite that conservative framing, state Republicans say they have no connection to the party and have asked voters not to sign the petition.

Mary Nelson spoke with a registered Democrat who was approached by an America First petitioner in Papillion. The petitioner told him that, as a Democrat, he would love the new party — because it would siphon votes from Republicans.

The Nebraska Democratic Party pushed back on any suggestion of involvement. In a statement sent to 3 News Now on July 1, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair and ASDC President Jane Kleeb said: "We had no idea this new party was being formed. We are laser-focused on the hundreds of Democrats running across the state up and down the ballot. No matter how many parties get formed with billionaire backers, we are organizing and mobilizing a coalition of voters to end the corrupt one-party Republican rule in Nebraska."

Nebraska Working People Party

The Nebraska Working People Party filed its petition on June 25. According to the petition, the party stands for working class Nebraskans, rural communities, and practical solutions. The applicant is Robin Richards, who has previously run for office herself — notably, as a registered Democrat.

Nelson reached out to both petition sponsors — Richards and John Cartier — and at the time of publishing this article, had not received a response.

Nebraska Liberal Party

The third party circulating petitions is the Nebraska Liberal Party, which actually filed to form with the Secretary of State two years ago.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.