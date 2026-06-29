Pleasant Green Baptist Church will use fireworks sales to fund back-to-school shoe drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pleasant Green Baptist Church is holding its first-ever fireworks tent sale, with proceeds going directly into the community — not church operations.

Pastor Brian Page said the timing of the fundraiser aligns with growing financial need in the area.

"There's so many things going on in the community with economics. Families are hurting, struggling -- just financially. We're getting calls from folks needing help with utilities assistance. And so, this moment is God's timing, because of these efforts, we're going to poor the money right back into the community like through scholarships and also through economic assistance, people who need utility help and our back to school shoe drive. So, the timing is perfect," Page said.

With the shoe drive in particular, Page said proceeds from the fireworks sales alone could cover up to half of their goal: 2,000 pairs.

"We know we're going to get a surplus (of requests) because of the financial burden right now. Shoes are more expensive now than they were last year," Page said.

That financial burden is reflected in recent data. An analysis released in June 2026 by the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America shows footwear prices rose 5.2% from May 2025 to May 2026, outpacing overall inflation of 4.2% as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The shoe drive has proven popular since it launched four years ago (with 250 pairs of new shoes then). Demand has grown significantly since.

"If your kid needs a pair of shoes, they just show up at the church and it's overwhelming because we start at, like, 12 p.m. - folks are lining up at 8 a.m. in the morning. They're waiting four hours to get shoes, so that's why this is so important to our ministry and our community," Page said.

Page, who was raised by a single mother, said he understands firsthand the impact a new pair of shoes can have on a child. His message to anyone considering buying fireworks is straightforward.

"Buy fireworks, so that we can put shoes on kids' feet come back-to-school."

Their tent is located at the southeast corner of 108th and Maple (Maple 108 Shopping Center).

Pleasant Green Baptist Church is one of 40 nonprofits selected by the City of Omaha via lottery. Community betterment is a requirement for all applicants, of which there were 166 this year.

Shoes will be given away on August 9th. The church will post details about that event on their Facebook page.

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