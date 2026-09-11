Political scientist says recent investigation into Pillen's farm business could impact voters in election

OMAHA, NE. — An Omaha political expert is weighing on the future of Governor Jim Pillen's reelection after a new investigation by the Flatwater Free Press and The New York Times found that Gov. Pillen's hog-farming company hired undocumented workers for years, even as Pillen has cracked down on illegal immigration.

Flatwater Free Press interviewed dozens of former Pillen Family Farms employees and managers, all saying the company hired undocumented workers at at least 20 hog farms.

Many of those workers were reportedly hired using fake IDs — something Pillen has previously called a "grave offense."

The report also notes that ICE has not raided or investigated any of Pillen's farms over the past 15 years, even as ICE raided facilities in Omaha in June 2025.

Pillen's office said they review and require all identification and have never knowingly hired an illegal immigrant. His campaign called the report a hit piece targeting the Pillen family.

Creighton University Political Science Professor Richard Witmer said the report could impact Pillen's voter base in the majority-Republican state.

"What we may see is, not Republicans wanting to vote for Democrats, but saying 'Maybe I just won't vote this time.' or 'There is just enough to keep me away from these midterm elections,'" Witmer said.

Witmer said the potential loss of Republican voter turnout is a significant concern heading into the election.

"That I think would be my big concern if I were the governor right now — where are those voters, can we turn them out, and if there is a viable third-party, are they going to move in that direction," Witmer said.

Lynne Walz, Nebraska's Democratic candidate for governor who is running against Pillen, said the governor believes the rules don't apply to him.

Brett Lindstrom, who is also running for governor with the America First Party, did not respond to a request for comment.