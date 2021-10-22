Roger Garcia appointed to fill empty seat on Douglas County Board of Commissioners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Clerk and Comptroller Daniel Esch confirmed to 3 News Now that Roger Garcia has been appointed to a vacant position on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

The committee to appoint a new commissioner convened today and interviewed eight candidates for the job, which was left open after the death of Commissioner Mike Boyle.

Garcia received two votes from Esch and Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, with retired US Marshall Mark Martinez getting County Attorney Don Kleine's vote.

All three then voted on the motion to approve Garcia getting the job.

"What really put it over the top for me was the results of the election of 2020," said Esch, referring to Garcia's run for in the Democratic primary for the District 1 seat on the board in which he narrowly lost to Boyle.

He also said there were a lot of good candidates but Garcia gave as good of an interview as anybody.

Garcia's entire interview can be found on the public access YouTube channel at about 36 minutes in.

