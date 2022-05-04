Ross Lorello receives life in prison on Wednesday for murder of Omaha-area realtor Michael Sodoro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ross Lorello III,43, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Michael "Mickey" Sodoro in the District Court of Douglas County on Wednesday. He was found guilty in February of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, for which he also received a sentence of 47 to 50 years.

Lorello was arrested in December of 2020 and, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, he met 70-year-old Sodoro at a rental property on W Street in west Omaha, which had been recently purchased by the Sodoro family.

Deputies found Sodoro's body inside a crawl space covered with a loose carpet. He had a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit.

3 News Now does not typically use mugshots unless an inmate or suspect has been convicted, is at at-large and is wanted by law enforcement or authorities believe there may be other victims yet to come forward.

