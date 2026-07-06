Scholarships for local summer camps available: Hip Hop Lab, dance, wildlife exploration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Broadly speaking, more parents say they wish they had access to summer programs for their kids. Cost can be a real barrier.

We're detailing three summer camps in this article, where, at the time of recording, scholarships were still available for all three. Click here to learn more and apply for financial aid.

KMTV's Connect with Omaha Performing Arts series is designed to foster access, and share opportunities about where the arts are in your neighborhood.

Hip Hop Lab Summer Camp

Dates: July 13-17, 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Location: Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement

Ages: Ages 11-18

OPA's pitch: Find your rhythm, voice, and creative power in this hands-on week of hip hop culture — from DJing and MCing to graffiti and dance — led by industry pros. Perfect for young artists ready to explore movement, music, and self-expression, this camp ends with a high-energy showcase for family and friends.

Summer Dance Intensive

Dates: July 27-31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement

Ages: 11-15 and 16+ (two sections)

OPA's pitch: Take your technique and artistry to the next level with Broadway veteran Ray Mercer (The Lion King), joined by Raynessha Yvonne (commercial hip hop artist/choreographer), and Kelanie Murphy (American Midwest Ballet). Dancers train across contemporary, musical theater, commercial hip hop, and ballet while learning audition techniques and industry insights, culminating in a showcase for friends and family. A brief video audition is required to help instructors tailor each student’s experience; all applicants are accepted.

Wild About Movement Camp with Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Dates: July 27-31, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Locations: Zoo (July 27-29), Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement (July 30-31)

Ages: 9-11

OPA's pitch: Get ready to ROAR, LEAP, and DANCE your way through summer! The Wild About Movement Camp with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is a one-of-a-kind adventure that combines the thrill of wildlife exploration with the joy of creative movement and performance. Campers will spend their week split between the wild wonders of the Zoo and the expressive energy of the stage. At the Zoo, campers will discover the natural movement of animals through guided tours, animal encounters, and nature-based learning. At O-pa they’ll channel that inspiration into fun-filled creative movement, storytelling, and dance workshops led by professional teaching artists.

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