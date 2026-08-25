SCOTUS mail-in ballot decision: what metro voters should know ahead of midterms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that states cannot block changes to mail-in ballot requirements ordered by the White House and carried out by the U.S. Postal Service. But with less than 100 days until the midterms, local election officials and state Republicans say they believe too many legal hurdles still remain for those changes to take effect by November.

The Secretary of State's office, which monitors elections, said it has received no specific orders from the White House since Monday's decision.

The Douglas County Election Commission said nearly two-thirds of all ballots cast in spring primary elections came from early voters, the vast majority of whom vote by mail:

"By-mail early voting comprises the vast majority of the total early voting numbers," a commission spokesperson said.

That spokesperson also expressed concern that headlines about mail-in ballots could lead to voter confusion.

Nebraska GOP Chairman Mary Jane Treumper addressed the issue Tuesday afternoon. When asked whether President Trump's own use of mail-in voting as recently as this year amounted to an endorsement of its validity, Treumper said:

"Well in my mind I guess there's two issues one is the length of time you have to do mail in ballots … and then the other thing... I think we can look at what are other ways we can secure mail in ballots… let's make sure whoever is getting these ballots let's check them against the list."

Nebraska Democrats also responded to the ruling in a statement.

"Today's MAGA-controlled Supreme Court ruling green-lights his attack on mail-in voting – and it will only strengthen our resolve. Starting Oct. 5, our coalition is heading straight to their county election office to vote early, in person," part of the statement said.

The Douglas County Election Commission said voters should proceed as usual for now. Sept. 28 marks the first day early voting ballots can be mailed.

UPDATE: The Sarpy County Election Commission replied after this story first published, noting it had nothing additional to add to the information from the Douglas County Election Commission.

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