Sea of Red returns to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The sea of red made its return to Lincoln Saturday.

“We’ve missed it, we’re back,” Nebraska Fan Betsy Thomas said. “Let’s go Big Red!”

Fans made the long-awaited return to Memorial Stadium to watch their Huskers take the field once again — for the first time since 2019

“We’ve tailgated here for years so we’re excited to be back,” Nebraska Fan Aaron Rouse said. “It’s been a long two years and it’s just going to be great to finally walk into the stadium and be with friends and family, and cheer on the Big Red.”

“We’ve definitely missed Husker Nation and our tailgating family, so it’s exciting to be here,” Nebraska Fan Alex Rouse said.

On top of that, the sellout streak continued — extending to 376 consecutive games.

The streak is a tradition that fans are committed to holding on to win or lose.

“I don’t care how we get it, it’s a point of pride. It’s kind of that last thing we’re hanging on to I feel like,” Alex said. “So, we just keep showing up and cheering on the team, we all stick together through all kinds of weather, wins and losses, we’re going to be here. I mean, I know I’m going to be here I hope others will be too.”

“Oh man, it’s like the only thing they have a gripped hold of right now, so we got to keep it alive,” Nebraska Fan Todd Clark said.

Game days are massive for area businesses as well, who were packed downtown once again.

“It’s exciting to be back. Husker football back, fans back, everybody out having a good time, great crowd, great atmosphere. Just exciting to have everybody back,” Rosie’s Downtown General Manager Josh Munford said. “We have a lot of pent-up energy and we’re ready to get going. Go Big Red.”

Some are the same local businesses that struggled through the pandemic in 2020.

“You’re kind of kidding yourself at a downtown bar if you don’t think Husker Football drives our business,” Munford said. “So, as the Huskers do well, we do well.”

Everyone wins in Lincoln Saturday, including the Big Red.

Nebraska will be home again next Saturday when they play host to Buffalo. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

