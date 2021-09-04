Watch
Nebraska football defeats Fordham for Huskers' first win of season

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right, runs in a touchdown ahead of Fordham's Jesse Bramble (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 04, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team defeated Fordham on Saturday in Lincoln for the Huskers' first win of the season, 52-7.

NU got on the board first following JoJo Domann's first career interception in the first quarter. Nebraska capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run by Adrian Martinez on a 4th and 2 to make it 7-0.

Fordham evened the score early in the 2nd quarter on a 31 yard touchdown pass.

The Huskers then re-took the lead on a 38 yard field goal by Connor Culp to make it 10-7.

Nebraska then added short touchdown runs from Martinez & Sevion Morrison to make it 24-7 Huskers at the half.

It was the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.

3 News Now sports director Adam Krueger was at the game and will have more tonight at 10.

The Huskers (1-1) host Buffalo (1-0) next Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. on BTN.

