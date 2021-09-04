Nebraska football defeats Fordham for Huskers' first win of season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team defeated Fordham on Saturday in Lincoln for the Huskers' first win of the season, 52-7.

NU got on the board first following JoJo Domann's first career interception in the first quarter. Nebraska capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run by Adrian Martinez on a 4th and 2 to make it 7-0.

Fordham evened the score early in the 2nd quarter on a 31 yard touchdown pass.

The Huskers then re-took the lead on a 38 yard field goal by Connor Culp to make it 10-7.

Nebraska then added short touchdown runs from Martinez & Sevion Morrison to make it 24-7 Huskers at the half.

It was the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.

It was the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.

🏈The victorious head coach Scott Frost after #Huskers 52-7 win over Fordham. pic.twitter.com/YnzwFBG7aK — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 4, 2021

Martinez made “a couple boo boos early” according to Frost. #Huskers — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 4, 2021

🏈New #Huskers AD Trev Alberts on the field for Nebraska's first home game since November 2019. pic.twitter.com/vy1YJUfLEh — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 4, 2021

The Huskers (1-1) host Buffalo (1-0) next Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. on BTN.

