Sound bath sessions in Downtown Omaha aims to help you reset and restore your mental wellness

Practitioner Andrea Joy Pearson says sound frequencies can move the brain through different wave states and help create new neural pathways.

Millwork Commons is hosting the sound baths as part of a broader Mental Health Awareness Month wellness series in downtown Omaha.

The final free sound bath is scheduled for May 18 at 6 p.m. at Millwork

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every person has a nervous system it's the body's command center. But we rarely take the time to slow down and intentionally reset.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Millwork Commons in downtown Omaha is hosting a series of sound bath sessions aimed at teaching people how to use sound to reconnect and restore balance.

Andrea Joy Pearson has hosted sound bath sessions for 4 years, focusing on sound healing, breathing, and guided meditation.

"You can relax your body, you can relax your mind. You can relax your spirit. I like to say it's a massage, and no one even has to touch you," Pearson said.

Pearson uses frequencies and pitches thought to be aligned with the Earth and she says the benefits go beyond relaxation. She says there's science behind it.

"Sound can influence our bodies. There's a lot of data behind this, particularly it moves you through different brain wave states. It gives you an opportunity to create new neural pathways. It also can uplift just a sense of peace of calmness and grounding," Pearson said.

Andy Guess attended his first sound bath session with coworkers as part of a team building event.

"Yeah, I did. And my boss is here, and she said she went to, she was crying at the beginning of it. I didn't experience that, but it was so — I was just so relaxed," Guess said.

Havalynn Russell has been attending sessions with Pearson for two years and calls it the ultimate form of self-care.

"The sound allows you to transcend that, the subconscious often that keeps you from being able to just relax, and you just kind of drift away with the sound waves and frequencies, and just being able to be still and present and grounded," Russell said.

One more free sound bath session is scheduled at Millwork Commons on May 18 at 6 p.m. The event is part of a series held throughout the month, all focused on mental health and wellness.

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