Staff member injured in altercation at OPS Secondary Success middle school program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The program director of the Omaha Public Schools' Secondary Success school, an alternative middle school for sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students, emailed a letter to staff and families today following an incident at the school at approximately 11 a.m.

Michaela Jackson, the director, said that a student allegedly had a knife and that a staff member was injured during an altercation related to the discovery of the knife. The staff member needed medical attention and the police responded and will investigate the incident, she says.

The school went into a "secure" protocol for approximately 30 minutes following the incident, but that has since been lifted.

Read Jackson's email below:

Dear Secondary Success Staff and Families:

We want to inform you of a situation that occurred today. Around 11 a.m., our school was placed in “secure” due to a disturbance in our hallway. Staff responded immediately. It was determined that one student was in possession of a knife. The disturbance resulted in one staff member needing medical attention. Police responded and continue to investigate.

The secure was lifted after approximately 30 minutes. During secure, all exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed in or out of the building as classes continue as normal inside.

We take these matters very seriously. We are working with our District Safety Office, our on-site security team and the Omaha Police Department to ensure the safety of our school environment.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. All schools in our district regularly practice safety drills, including secure status procedures.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication with our staff and families. If you have questions or concerns, please call the school at (531) 299-2940.

Thank you for your continued support of Secondary Success Program and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Michaela Jackson

Program Director

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.