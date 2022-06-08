Storm cleanup begins around the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How much impact you will feel Wednesday morning from Tuesday night's storm depends on where you live.

Some areas got mostly rain, while others have plenty of branches and tree debris in yards and streets.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers in Douglas County lost power.

By 1 a.m., crews restored power to all but about 450 people in Douglas County. At 5 a.m., that number was nine.

Wednesday morning, 3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson visited the areas of 53rd and A and 40th and Fredrick, where he found leaves scattered around streets and yards and some hail damage.

Read the latest forecast here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.