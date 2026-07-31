Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Summer Sounds returns to North Omaha with free entertainment for families

Live music, DJs, dance and more - at no cost to neighbors! The annual event is hosted and organized by Seventy Five North and Omaha Performing Arts.
Live music, DJs, dance and more - at no cost to neighbors! The annual event is hosted and organized by Seventy Five North and Omaha Performing Arts.
Summer Sounds returns to North Omaha with free entertainment for families
Posted

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community wellness.

That's the common ground where KMTV 'Connects' with Omaha Performing Arts — and, this August — with Seventy Five North.

The annual Highlander Community Day includes Summer Sounds. In a nutshell, it's four hours of live music, dancing and more — completely free and organized with families in mind.

The date: Saturday, August 22 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The lineup:

11:00 AM | DJ Chevy

11:30 AM | I Heartbeat Dance

12:00 PM | Jayde Dorsey

12:15 PM | Markey Montague & Declaration

12:45 PM | DJ Chevy

1:00 PM | Big Wade

1:45 PM | DJ Mista Soull

2:00 PM | Hip Hop Lab Dance Party with DJ Mista Soull

For more information about Summer Sounds, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood