Summer Sounds returns to North Omaha with free entertainment for families

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community wellness.

That's the common ground where KMTV 'Connects' with Omaha Performing Arts — and, this August — with Seventy Five North.

The annual Highlander Community Day includes Summer Sounds. In a nutshell, it's four hours of live music, dancing and more — completely free and organized with families in mind.

The date: Saturday, August 22 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The lineup:

11:00 AM | DJ Chevy

11:30 AM | I Heartbeat Dance

12:00 PM | Jayde Dorsey

12:15 PM | Markey Montague & Declaration

12:45 PM | DJ Chevy

1:00 PM | Big Wade

1:45 PM | DJ Mista Soull

2:00 PM | Hip Hop Lab Dance Party with DJ Mista Soull

For more information about Summer Sounds, click here.

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