Suspect charged with first-degree murder in Sidney, Iowa stabbing

SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa law enforcement officials announced charges related to the death of Corey Miller, 26, who died on April 17 after being stabbed in Sidney. He was pronounced dead at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. Another man, 28-year-old D'Andre Kyle, also had stab wounds and was taken to Nebraska Medicine. Authorities expected Kyle to recover.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday that Mark Dupre, 26, of Sidney, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Miller. Dupre is also accused of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Authorities say this is a joint investigation between the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dupre was already in custody at the Fremont County Correctional Facility on unrelated drug charges. Katelan Jacobs, 23, was also arrested at the same time as Dupre by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office on the unrelated drug charges.

