Suspect held without bond in stabbing death of 61-year-old Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is being held without bond in connection to the death of 61-year-old Omaha woman, Jolene Harshbarger.

Police were called to Harshbarger's home on South 20th Street the morning of Oct. 31. On Monday, Dejaynes-Beaman was booked at Douglas County Corrections for alleged charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon (not a firearm) to commit a felony.

The suspect appeared in court on Wednesday morning and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

