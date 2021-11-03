Watch
Suspect held without bond in stabbing death of 61-year-old Omaha woman

Steffani Nolte (KMTV)
Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska
Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:01:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is being held without bond in connection to the death of 61-year-old Omaha woman, Jolene Harshbarger.

Police were called to Harshbarger's home on South 20th Street the morning of Oct. 31. On Monday, Dejaynes-Beaman was booked at Douglas County Corrections for alleged charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon (not a firearm) to commit a felony.

The suspect appeared in court on Wednesday morning and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

