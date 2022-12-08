Suspect in missing woman case arrested in Belize, former friends speak out: 'He wasn't a good person'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed 47-year-old Topeka man, Aldrick Scott, was arrested in Belize on Tuesday. He was wanted on suspicion of kidnapping Cari Allen, a 43-year-old Omaha woman who is still missing.

Former acquaintances of Scott, who knew him from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, spoke with 3 News Now on Nov. 28. They said he was "humble" and "respectful," but two former friends of his paint a different picture.

Amber McKinney is the best friend of Aldrick Scott's former wife, Tonya. Scott served in the same military unit as her husband, Jeffery. They were soldiers in the same platoon and the couples socialized.

"Real professional, real nice, made jokes, did all the things you would think normal people did. And then, on the flip side, when he was with his wife, he was very deceptive," Jeffery McKinney said.

"He wasn't a good person. He did not treat her well," Amber McKinney said.

We talked to Scott's ex-wife, Tonya Shumate. She didn't talk to us on camera but described him as "very controlling, emotionally and occasionally physically abusive."

She told us she filed a protection order in 2016 but it was denied. 3 News Now called the court administrator for the Shawnee County District Court in Kansas who confirmed Aldrick was charged with misdemeanor battery in 2016. The case was dismissed in 2019 after he completed a diversion program.

"When he didn't get his way, he had explosive anger, which could turn physically violent at the drop of a hat," Jeffery said.

When the McKinneys discovered the connection between Scott and Cari Allen, all they felt was great sorrow.

"I pray every night that they find her because she seems like a very, very honest and loving person — loving mother," Jeffery said.

"My heart breaks for her family," Amber said.

Scott will have an extradition hearing later this week. The Sheriff's Office is still working to find Allen.

