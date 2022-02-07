Team Jack Foundation partners with Green Plains, Inc. for 2022 gala; Boomer Esiason keynote speaker

ATKINSON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Team Jack Foundation announced they're partnering with Great Plains, Inc. this year as the silent auction sponsor for the 9th annual Team Jack Gala.

Team Jack is a nonprofit organization that raises money to fund pediatric brain cancer research and works to create national awareness for the disease. The organization's namesake, Jack Hoffman, made national news when the then 7-year-old ran a touchdown in Nebraska's spring football game in 2013 while battling brain cancer.

Great Plains, Inc. is headquartered in Omaha and runs a biorefinery in Atkinson. In 2013, Great Plains, Inc. began supporting the Team Jack Foundation as a sponsor for their childhood brain cancer awareness day celebration.

Todd Becker, President and CEO of Green Plains, said, “As a member of the Atkinson community, Green Plains is thrilled to support the Team Jack Foundation to help further critical research and studies necessary in the fight against childhood brain cancer. This organization and cause is important to our community and it’s important to us.”

The Team Jack Gala is planned for Saturday, Feb. 26 in Lincoln. Boomer Esiason, former NFL quarterback and commentator, will be the keynote speaker.

All proceeds from that event will fund research for childhood brain cancer, which is the leading cause of death in children.

The Great Plains Silent Auction will showcase over 150 items ranging from children's items to sports memorabilia. The auction is open to those in attendance along with off-site bidders.

“We are honored to be able to recognize Green Plains, Inc. as this year’s silent auction sponsor and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future. Their support dates back almost 10 years to when the Team Jack Foundation began. This proves their commitment to our cause, and their commitment to children fighting brain cancer. They continue to make this disease a priority and for that, we are truly grateful,” Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation.

For information on the gala, visit this website.

RELATED: Hometown Heroes: Team Jack Foundation | Andy Hoffman, co-founder of Team Jack, passes away

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.