'The public trust has been broken': Neb. bill would stop board of ed from creating health standards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — After hearing from parents for more than a year, State Senator Rita Sanders says she wants public schools to be as transparent as possible in regards to what they’re teaching students.

“I think this will bring parents closer because we’ll be transparent about it,” said Sanders.

Her bill, LB 1158 requires school districts to show parents and guardians learning materials; that can be books, online materials and information about any activities.

She had strong support in the hearing room.

“LB 1158 can bring about better teamwork between all as opposed to the parents versus the teachers,” said Kathy Adams, a supporter of the bill.

The bill also requires schools to post all their policies on the district website and, if they don’t give learning materials to parents, their funding would be cut.

That got pushback from some who said it would hurt every student in the district.

“I think making access easier is fine. I would question why the punitive provisions are then necessary,” said Ann Hunter-Pirtle, executive director of Stand for Schools.

Julane Hill, a former teacher, said she already did this when she taught health education.

“Parents have always had the opportunity to view any curriculum that is used in the school district. They also have the opportunity to look at lessons, materials or activities used in the classrooms,” said Hill.

Another bill also hits on the parents vs. schools culture war, barring the State Board of Education from ever creating health education standards.

“Sadly the public trust has been broken and now its time for the legislature to step in and restore that trust,” said Sen. Joni Albrecht.

The word "trust" was echoed by many supporters of the bill, who said the State Board of Education lost the trust of many Nebraskans last year.

“'Cause it has been shown to me that the Nebraska Department of Education can not currently be trusted with establishing common-sense standards, particularly around health education,” said Jill Greenquist, a supporter of the bill.

Last year we saw an uproar from some Nebraskans opposing the State Board of Education's proposed health and sex education standards.

Those standards are on pause after strong conservative pushback.

A few weeks ago the State Board of Education voted to permanently reject health and sex education standards. That vote did not pass with only one member voting in favor.

