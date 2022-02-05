'There was a lot of good': State Board of Ed rejects motion to permanently scrap health standards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A motion for the Nebraska Board of Education to permanently scrap the process of creating health and sex education standards was rejected by the board Friday.

Last year, the Nebraska Board of Education attempted to pass health and sex education standards, something the state currently does not have and is one of the few states without them.

Those drafts had what some considered controversial material and many conservative parents told the Board of Education loudly, to scrap the standards.

Before the Board of Education voted on the issue of scrapping the standards permanently, they heard from the public and many of the same members of the public came forward to again tell the board to reject the standards.

“So, just those of you who vehemently, down to your bones know this is wrong, that what Jason just read was wrong, find that courage, take a stand,” said Justin Thiel, who was against the standards.

Almost every member of the public told the board Friday morning that health and sex education standards should be left up to local school boards and parents, not the state.

“These children do not belong to the Nebraska Board of Education, they belong to the parents,” said Gwen Ester.

After hearing from more than two dozen speakers, board member Kirk Penner, who was recently placed in the job by Governor Pete Ricketts, took up his motion.

“It’s been a long 10 months, let’s kick it back to the school where it’s been forever and ever,” said Penner.

Specifically, it would place any policy on health education standards — including sexual orientation, gender identity and sex education — should be left to local school boards and parents.

“Let’s leave. Let’s bring this state Board of Education back to the teacher shortage. Let’s take it back to the cores. Let’s take it to what we’re good at. Why do we have to keep going back to the sex of our little kids?” said Penner.

Penner was the only board member that voted 'yes' and the motion died after a 7 to 1 vote; leaving the health education standards in limbo.

Board member, Deborah Neary said she heard from constituents who want guidance.

“Our local school districts have asked for, from our staff, health standards,” said Neary. “I’m hearing from a lot of parents who want health education standards.”

Jacquelyn Morrison said she campaigned on helping kids with mental health issues, something that was also in the standards, and she can’t in good conscience give up on that goal.

“We don’t need to throw away the baby with the bathwater. There was a lot of good and this, to me, it throws everything out and says 'Nope, we’re giving up on it,'” said Morrison.

The movement to stop the standards has organized supporters enough that three people have announced campaign challenges to current sitting board members for the 2022 election. All three of the races are outside of the Omaha metro and Lincoln areas.

If standards are ever passed, it would still be up to the local school boards to implement them in their individual districts.

