'There's only one Jesus Christ': Ricketts and Grassley weigh in on president's recent religious controversies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An AI-generated social media image shared and then deleted by President Trump is getting national attention, along with his recent criticism of the Pope.

Sen. Pete Ricketts was asked about the ongoing fallout from the now-deleted social media post in which Trump seems to be depicted as Jesus.

“There is only one Jesus Christ who is the savior for the world and I'm glad that the president took down that picture with the confusion that that was causing over what the president meant with that. And so I think the president should continue to remember that there's only one Jesus Christ,” Ricketts said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said he believes in freedom of religion when asked about Trump’s back-and-forth with the Pope: “I think it's pretty much a private matter that should be left just to individuals to make that decision for themselves."

The president said he thought the image depicted him as a doctor standing next to a Red Cross worker.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

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